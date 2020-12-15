Teen boy stabbed during fight on CTA train platform in the Loop; woman in custody

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight Monday on a CTA train platform in the Loop, according to Chicago police.About 8:50 p.m., the boy got into a fight with three females on a CTA train platform in the 300-block of South Dearborn Street, police said.A 26-year-old woman from the group pulled out a knife and cut the boy below his right eye, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.The woman was taken into custody, police said.