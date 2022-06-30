stabbing

CTA Stabbing: Blue line delays, service disruptions after man stabbed at Monroe stop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA Blue Line delays after man stabbed at Monroe stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA Blue Line is running with delays and not stopping at the Monroe station downtown after a stabbing on the platform there Thursday afternoon.

Chicago fire officials said an adult male was tabbed on the platform and walked to Chase Center, where emergency crews were called. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in unknown condition, CFD said.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear. Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.

CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted for police activity. Trains are moving through downtown again, but are not stopping at Monroe due to the ongoing investigation.

Shuttle buses have

It was not clear if anyone is in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimepublic transportationstabbingcta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
CPD issues alert after violent NW Side attempted kidnapping
Woman charged in Lakeview stabbing: CPD
3 stabbed in fight in Lakeview East
Woman fatally stabbed on South Side; 1 in custody, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Barrington teens create youth summer basketball league
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Understanding NFTs and how to avoid scams before you invest
Show More
'Walking Man' condition still improving after set on fire downtown
Chicago airports ramp up 4th of July weekend travel
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm
Chicago co-op aims to change fashion industry
Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges
More TOP STORIES News