CTA Stabbing: Blue line delays, service disruptions after man stabbed at Monroe stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA Blue Line is running with delays and not stopping at the Monroe station downtown after a stabbing on the platform there Thursday afternoon.Chicago fire officials said an adult male was tabbed on the platform and walked to Chase Center, where emergency crews were called. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in unknown condition, CFD said.The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear. Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.CTA Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted for police activity. Trains are moving through downtown again, but are not stopping at Monroe due to the ongoing investigation.Shuttle buses haveIt was not clear if anyone is in custody.