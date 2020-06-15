CTA supervisor says she was arrested by Chicago police after trying to file complaint against officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA supervisor claims she was arrested after she said she was going to file a complaint against an officer.The incident on February 4, 2020, ended with CTA supervisor Martesa Lee in tears - and in handcuffs."He expected her to do - probably, what I'm guessing untold numbers of Chicagoans do when officers do this - and just back off," said Jordan Marsh, Lee's attorney.Marsh said the arrest took place at the Jackson Red Line stop after a man on the platform had been stabbed. He said Lee was at the scene coordinating CTA's response.Bodycam video captured an officer telling Lee to get out of the crime scene, then grabbing her arm. Lee then turns toward the officer, saying: "And you're touching me now." The officer responds "Because you're in the crime scene." Lee can be heard saying "Do not touch me," to which the officer responds "Don't go in the crime scene." Lee then adds, "And I'm doing my job."Minutes later, Lee approached a police supervisor to lodge a complaint about the officer. But the supervisor instead told her she could be arrested if she interfered in a crime scene."You want her arrested for obstructing our crime scene? She can laugh all she wants, but she can't obstruct our crime scene," the supervisor can be heard saying in the video."He was saying, if you complain we will arrest you," Marsh said. "So what he's doing there, he's criminalizing police accountability."The incident is now being investigated by COPA, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Chicago police said in a statement: "The Chicago Police Department (CPD) strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect and any misconduct by officers will not be tolerated."Lee's attorney said she was eventually let go after being handcuffed for several minutes and was never charged. She has now filed suit against the city.