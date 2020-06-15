CTA supervisor says she was arrested by Chicago police after trying to file complaint against officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA supervisor claims she was arrested after she said she was going to file a complaint against an officer.The incident in February ended with CTA supervisor Martesa Lee in tears - and in handcuffs. Lee said police detained her for several minutes to prevent her from lodging a complaint against an officer."I felt uneasy, confused, hurt, humiliated," Lee said.Lee is now suing the city over the incident at the Jackson CTA stop. As police responded to a stabbing on the platform, Lee was also there, coordinating the movement of trains.Officer: Watch, out, whoa, ma'am, ma'am, ma'am. Come out here.Lee: I'm talking. I've got to take this.Officer: You've got to get out of the crime scene, ma'am! Please get out of the crime scene!Lee: Hey, you're touching me now!Officer: Because you're in a crime scene!Lee: Do not touch me!Minutes later, Lee approached a police supervisor to lodge a complaint about the officer.Sergeant: If he tells me that you were obstructing the crime scene, we're going to arrest you.Lee: You're not going to arrest me for doing my job.Sergeant: Yes, we are.Lee: This is my job.Sergeant: We're not, that's the way it's going to go if you want to complain.The sergeant called the officer over.Sergeant: You're not done with it?Lee: No, I'm not because I...Sergeant You want to have her arrested for obstructing our crime scene?Lee: (laughs)Sergeant: She can laugh all she wants, but she cannot obstruct our crime scene.Officer: I agree.The sergeant then instructs the officer to arrest Lee."What I experienced that this is a practice that they do, and it works for them. Oh, if you want to make a complaint, we're going to arrest you," Lee said.The incident is now being investigated by COPA, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Chicago police said in a statement:Lee was released at the scene and never charged.