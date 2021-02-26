CTA vehicle crashed in Roseland after being stolen from Red Line station, spokesperson says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA SUV was reported stolen from a South Side Red Line station early Friday morning, according to a CTA spokesperson.The SUV was reported stolen about 4:45 a.m. from the 95th Street station. It was found about 30 minutes later crashed into a tree at 95th Street and Champlain Avenue.The suspect involved in the auto theft ran from the scene. No one was in custody later Friday morning.Chicago police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.