Chicago crime: Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun onto CTA train, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager has been charged after he allegedly brought a gun onto a CTA train on Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old boy was standing inside a restricted area of a CTA train car, carrying what appeared to be a gun in his waistband at about 8:34 p.m. in the Near North Side's 800 block of North State Street, police said.

Officers approached the teen and arrested him as he tried to flee, police said. Police recovered a weapon.

The teen has been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges, police said.