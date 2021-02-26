CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA SUV was reported stolen from a South Side Red Line station early Friday morning, according to a CTA spokesperson.
The SUV was reported stolen about 4:45 a.m. from the 95th Street station. It was found about 30 minutes later crashed into a tree at 95th Street and Champlain Avenue.
The suspect involved in the auto theft ran from the scene. No one was in custody later Friday morning.
RELATED: Des Plaines luxury car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of thieves, police say
Chicago police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
CTA vehicle crashed in Roseland after being stolen from Red Line station, spokesperson says
CAR THEFT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More