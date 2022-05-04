stabbing

2 teens charged in attack, robbery of TV host on CTA Red Line train in Lakeview

Chicago violence: 3 teens charged in recent CTA attacks
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers have been charged in a string of recent robberies on Chicago public transit.

Two of them - a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy - are accused of stealing a local actor's phone on a CTA Red Line train and striking him unconscious, police said.

TV host Will Clinger has had days to heal from the assault that happened to him on the Red Line last week as he headed downtown to meet a friend. He got on at Thorndale, and as the train pulled into Addison, things got, well, wild.

"I had my phone out and there were two people, a woman and a man, sitting across from me," Clinger said. "The woman darted across the aisle, grabbed the phone and both of them ran out the train car."

As he was next to the door, the 64-year-old bolted after them.

"It was pure instinct," he said. "I chased them down the platform and the next thing I know, I don't remember getting hit, but something must have hit me hard in the head. I got stitches to prove it."

He said he regrets his action.

"I went face forward onto the platform," Clinger said.

RELATED | Can the federal government help make the CTA safer?

The thieves got away on a night when police said there was another incident near Thorndale, a robbery of a female passenger.

Clinger, the host of "Wild Travels" on PBS, a show about eclectic encounters across America, was stunned at the violence. He suffered a contusion, brain bleed and a swollen right hand.

He was mugged years ago on the Washington DC transit system, but, he said with some levity, that this was worse.

"This city is a great city," Clinger said. "It deserves to be enjoyed without feeling threatened; let's be honest."

The teens were arrested Monday in the 5100-block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.

The girl was also charged with robbing a 74-year-old man on March 21 in the 1000-block of West Fullerton. And on April 25, she allegedly robbed a woman, 28, in the 1100-block of West Thorndale.

SEE MORE: Chicago crime: Security volunteers, martial artists patrol CTA Red Line trains

A third teen, a 15-year-old boy, and the 17-year-old boy were charged with robbing a 33-year-old man April 13 in the 600-block of South State. They are also accused of robbing a woman the same day in the 1800-block of West Howard Street.

Crime has increased on the CTA during the pandemic despite declines in ridership, prompting police to announce increased staffing on public transit. Even private citizens have volunteered to ride CTA trains to address crime.

Police and CTA officials have said more officers and private security will be patrolling trains, buses and platforms. Transit union officials have called on CTA to bring back conductors aboard trains to further beef up security.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewchicago crimerobberychicago violencestabbingtrainschicago police departmentctaarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Chicago mayor tries to reassure people amid downtown safety concerns
Man stabbed to death during fight at NYC Dave & Buster's
Man stabbed on Orange Line platform on SW Side, Chicago police say
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Patrick Spilotro, 'good' brother of Tony and Michael Spilotro, dies
1 in custody after police break up River North fight
Chicago expected to move to 'medium' COVID risk level soon: Arwady
Joliet fire, police rescue woman, 33, from Des Plaines River | Video
Man says group robbed him at knifepoint at Roosevelt CTA station
Show More
Suspect in carjacking, chase that prompted NU lockdown charged
How May 4 became Star Wars Day
Mayor pushes back on reports Bally's is Chicago casino frontrunner
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News