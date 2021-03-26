Traffic

Teen fatally struck by CTA Yellow Line train near Howard; service resumes

EVANSTON, Ill. -- CTA Yellow Line service was suspended for more than two hours Friday morning after a teenager was struck and killed by a train near Howard in Evanston.

A male in his late teens was hit by a train about 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue, Evanston police Commander Ryan Glew said in an email.


The teen, possibly a juvenile, was pronounced dead about an hour later, he said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.


Train service resumed by 8:45 a.m. after a "medical emergency" on the tracks near the Howard station, according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficevanstontrain accidentcta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Chicago shooting in Brighton Park leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
Pictures of anti-Asian sign at Elmhurst dry cleaners resurface, protest planned
CPD officer retires before possible firing over involvement in police shooting investigation
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
1 hurt in Loop knife attack on Red Line: CPD
Bomb-making materials, body found in Streeterville high-rise: CPD
Show More
Oath Keepers leader told followers, 'Trump better do his damn duty': Feds
Some IL unemployment fraud victims have state tax refund stripped away
Mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson
Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; At least 5 dead
Chicago Weather: Breezy and cloudy Friday
More TOP STORIES News