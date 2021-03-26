Teen fatally struck by CTA Yellow Line train near Howard; service resumes

EVANSTON, Ill. -- CTA Yellow Line service was suspended for more than two hours Friday morning after a teenager was struck and killed by a train near Howard in Evanston.A male in his late teens was hit by a train about 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue, Evanston police Commander Ryan Glew said in an email.The teen, possibly a juvenile, was pronounced dead about an hour later, he said.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.Train service resumed by 8:45 a.m. after a "medical emergency" on the tracks near the Howard station, according to an alert from the Chicago Transit Authority.