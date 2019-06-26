Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case: Judge declines to rule on dismissal

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss charges that he groped a woman at a Manhattan nightclub.
The 51-year-old Gooding is accused of forcible touching and sex abuse, and his attorneys provided the court with a video they say will prove the allegations are false.
Gooding's lawyer also cited entries in his accuser's blog that "she is starving to be visible" and submitted the accuser's blogs to the court this morning, which he called "the metamorphis of a terribly warped mentality."
"Making a false claim against a world renowned academy award winning actor would certainly put her in a position where she would no longer be never be invisible," attorney Mark Heller said after court.
The prosecution, meanwhile, presented the court with a deposition from Gooding's accuser.
Judge Keshia Espinal declined to rule immediately on his motion to dismiss, in the interests of justice.
"That would be a rash decision which the court is not willing to do," Espinal said.
She will allow prosecutors to respond in writing by July 17 and set a date rule on the motion to dismiss on August 14.
Gooding nodded when he was asked outside court if he thinks his case will eventually be dismissed. As he waited for his ride, a passerby yelled: "Show us the money, Cuba!"
He was arrested June 13 and has pleaded not guilty.
The woman claims he grabbed her breast while partying at the Magic Hour Rooftop bar and lounge earlier this month.
Gooding's attorneys say the woman has a "troubled mentality" that led her to make a false accusation. A conviction could put the Oscar winner behind bars for up to a year.
The NYPD has not identified the accuser.
Gooding was involved in another bar-related episode in New Orleans in 2012. A bartender said that the actor was agitated with patrons who wanted photos with him and that he pushed her when she asked him to leave.
An arrest warrant was issued, but the bartender declined to press charges.
Gooding, a Bronx native, rose to fame after starring in "Boyz N the Hood" in 1991.
Six years later, he won an Academy Award for his role as a professional football player in "Jerry Maguire." His character's signature line, "Show me the money," became a catchphrase.
Gooding was nominated for an Emmy Award last year for playing O.J. Simpson in the FX series "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and recently appeared on Broadway and London's West End as lawyer Billy Flynn in "Chicago."
(Some information from the Associated Press)
