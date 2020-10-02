Cubs lose to Marlins during game 2 of MLB Wild Card Series

The game two loss in the Wild Card Series officially knocks Chicago's North Side team out of the running for the MLB World Series.
The threat of storms Thursday postponed the game 24 hours to make sure it could be played without interruption.
Cubs offense failed to back Kyle Hendricks in game one, losing 5-1 on Wednesday. They faced elimination going into Friday as the Cubs turned to their ace Yu Darvish to try and keep the season alive. Darvish finished the regular season tied for the league lead in eight victories and finished with a 2.01 ERA. For Darvish, the game was his first playoff start since 2017 with the LA Dodgers.

Darvish was countered by Marlins rookie pitcher Sixto Sanchez who struck out four of the first seven Cubs he faced.
The Marlins now head to the divisional series next week.
