Chicago Cubs hosting third annual STEAM Fair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time for the third annual Cubs STEAM Fair.

Students present their projects and get tickets to a future game. Winners get invited back to Wrigley Field for a private summer camp.

The event is hosted in partnership with Horizon Therapeutics.

"The intention is to really inspire children who are interested in STEM careers and might have a misconception that STEM careers only involve labs and lab coats," said Holly Copeland, Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility & Impact at Horizon Therapeutics.

Nishant Narayanan is a two time Cubs STEAM champion.

"I love the unique opportunity provided my this platform to learn STEM from sports and collaborate with young inventors," said Narayanan.

He loves getting a chance to present his inventions to others. This year, his project is called "Anytime Vitals Anywhere."

"It's basically a lightweight, wearable device that's connected to a mobile app which will continuously monitor a patient's vitals anytime, from anywhere in the world," said Narayanan.

The fair is open to the public. There are interactive exhibits for families. It's Saturday, May 13th from 11am-2pm at Wrigley Field. You can get free tickets here.