Curie High School employee removed for alleged misconduct with student: CPS

CHICAGO -- An employee of Curie Metropolitan High School in Archer Heights was removed following an allegation the staff member "engaged improperly" with a student, according to Chicago Public Schools.

In a message to parents, school principal Allison Tingwall said the staffer was removed from the school after an "allegation that one of our staff members engaged improperly with a student."

Few details were released about the incident, including the time, location and type of alleged misconduct. CPS did not respond Friday morning to requests for comment.

In the message, Tingwall said the student's parents were notified, and support services were offered. The CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX is investigating the allegation, Tingwall said.

Chicago police could not find any recent reports of misconduct at the school.

Chicago Public Schools receives nearly three complaints per school day of sexual misconduct by adults against students, the CPS Inspector General reported in 2019.

