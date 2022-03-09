localish

Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philadelphia's new 'curly-hair-only' salon

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's 'curly-hair-only' salon

PHILADELPHIA -- Tori McCutcheon first started focusing on curly hair three years ago, when she couldn't find someone in Philadelphia that could cut curly hair.

"I felt that there was definitely a lack of hair stylists that offered services for people like me", said McCutcheon.


Being a hairstylist herself, she knew that caring for curly hair was something that was never taught in hair school.

She says, "They don't look at curly hair as education in hair school, it's still considered a niche, it's not expected for you to know".

She decided to teach herself by watching YouTube videos and practicing on friends.


She eventually opened her salon, Tori Did That, in June.

She says women have always been taught that straight hair is more polished and professional but she wants to help more women embrace their locks in an environment where they feel comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's 'curly-hair-only' salon
The SPOT Period expanding to help women address health, wellness
"Made with Love Juicery" inspired by mom's weight-loss journey
How this beautiful wreath can help save victims of domestic violence
TOP STORIES
2 charged in security guard's shooting death: Chicago police
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
CPD Supt. Brown, Mayor Lightfoot announce measures to combat CTA crime
Mike Madigan Illinois: Former speaker pleads not guilty
Chicago Pride Parade returns in-person
IL reports 1,634 new COVID cases, 32 deaths
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Show More
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
4 killed after train hits car, Harvey fire officials say
After Jussie Smollett verdict, actor will be sentenced Thursday
Chicago cartel wives hid millions in floorboards of house, feds say
More TOP STORIES News