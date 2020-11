Cyber Monday 2020: From Walmart to Best Buy, here are the deals for holiday shopping

Join us on Friday, Dec. 4, for our #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with "Good Morning America"'s Tory Johnson highlighting deals from small businesses in our community. Watch on your favorite streaming device.

Cyber Monday Sales

The holidays are near and so are the best deals for a holly jolly Christmas.Like everything else, holiday shopping will be a little bit different this year because of the pandemic.Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online, or both, this guide can help you form a battle plan while staying safe during the pandemic.Happy shopping!Barnes & Noble has 50% off select books ahead of its Black Friday specials. Hulu is offering an online-only promotion where its ad-supported plan will be priced at $1.99 per month for one year - a savings of $48 for the 12 month-by-month subscriptions. It is typically priced at $5.99 per month.GameStop's Black Friday early deals start Nov. 25.Starting Nov. 21, customers can shop Kohl's Black Friday deals in-store and online, but it has a sneak peek of what will be up for grabs. For a safer and easier shopping experience during Black Friday, Kohl's is offering contactless drive-up and in-store pick-up.Black Friday shopping started early at Target! Here are the deals up for grab and what's to come next.The popular jewelry store started its Black Friday sale early, with 25% off everything.