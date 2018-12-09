NASHVILLE, Tenn. --Tennessee's Supreme Court is clarifying that a woman convicted of first-degree murder as a teen could be released from prison after serving at least 51 years.
The court issued the opinion Thursday at the request of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering the case of 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown.
Brown's case has garnered attention and support from celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and Lebron James, who say Brown is a sex trafficking victim wronged by the legal system.
The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017
Brown was 16 years old when she fatally shot a man who had solicited her as a prostitute in 2004. She says she lived with an abusive boyfriend who forced her into prostitution. Prosecutors argued that Brown killed the man in order to rob him.
Tennessee law has changed so that juveniles can no longer be sentenced to life in prison without parole. If Brown's original trial happened today, she'd be treated as a victim of human trafficking.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, but Tennessee has argued successfully in lower courts that Brown does have a possibility for parole after 51 years.
Thursday's ruling goes to the federal appellate court for review.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.