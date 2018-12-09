Cyntoia Brown, convicted of murder as a teen, must serve 51 years before parole chance, court says

Cyntoia Brown is serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 years old and allegedly forced into prostitution. (Lacy Atkins /The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Tennessee's Supreme Court is clarifying that a woman convicted of first-degree murder as a teen could be released from prison after serving at least 51 years.

The court issued the opinion Thursday at the request of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering the case of 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown.

Brown's case has garnered attention and support from celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and Lebron James, who say Brown is a sex trafficking victim wronged by the legal system.



Brown was 16 years old when she fatally shot a man who had solicited her as a prostitute in 2004. She says she lived with an abusive boyfriend who forced her into prostitution. Prosecutors argued that Brown killed the man in order to rob him.

Tennessee law has changed so that juveniles can no longer be sentenced to life in prison without parole. If Brown's original trial happened today, she'd be treated as a victim of human trafficking.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, but Tennessee has argued successfully in lower courts that Brown does have a possibility for parole after 51 years.

Thursday's ruling goes to the federal appellate court for review.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
