Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years for killing man she says picked her up for sex

Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, enters her clemency hearing, May 23, 2018.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) --
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has granted clemency to a woman serving a life sentence for murder who says she was a victim of sex trafficking.

Haslam said Monday that he would show mercy to the now 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown by releasing her Aug. 7. She will remain on parole for 10 years.

Brown said in a statement that she will do everything to justify Haslam's faith in her and thanked her family for their support.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, and other celebrities rallied for Brown as she fought her life sentence for the 2004 murder of a man who had picked her up for sex. She was 16 years old at the time. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim and feared for her life.

Prosecutors said Brown shot 43-year-old Johnny Allen so she could rob him. She took his pants, containing his wallet, and some guns, they said. Brown said Allen was trafficking her for sex.
