D23 Expo first look: Fan convention looks back into the archives, ahead to what's next for Disney

What can you expect to see at the D23 Expo? Here's a first look inside the ultimate Disney fan convention.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- D23 Expo is called the ultimate Disney fan event. It opens to ticketholders Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 11 - but we have a first look inside the Anaheim Convention Center!

One of the exhibits here is called Walt Disney Archives presents Step in Time, celebrating 100 years of Disney. You can pose like Steamboat Willie, take a look at some Mary Poppins memorabilia or look back to Disneyland's opening day, July 17, 1955.

"This is the mother park that started all of the parks that are now proliferated around the world, and we're very proud of this," said Matthew Adams, Walt Disney Archives.

For fans, you could say this is a wonderful world of Disney.

"We have guests from all 50 states and 43 countries coming here from around the world for three days - Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, you name it," said Jeffrey R. Epstein, D23 Expo spokesperson.

This venue is also packed with Disney merchandise. The D23 Expo marketplace will, for the first time, offer people at home some of the same items you can buy here, through www.shopdisney.com.

"Items for all ages, for everyone to experience, I think what's really special here is that you can get something really small and really fun or you can get a collector's piece that's one of a kind as well," said Tyler Slater, The Walt Disney Co.

You'll also see a pavilion celebrating 100 years of Disney animation, including the upcoming "Strange World" and...something else... a surprise!

"Just think of all your favorite things in the last 100 years, but something completely brand new to launch us into the next 100 years," hinted Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios.

