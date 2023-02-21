Da Brat is pregnant at 48: 'I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me'

Da Brat once famously rapped that she was here to "represent for the rest of the family" and now her family is growing.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old recording artist revealed that she is expecting her first child.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," the "Funkdafied" rapper told People magazine. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

A year ago Da Brat married Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, who has three children.

Harris-Dupart told the publication it took some convincing to get Da Brat to carry their newest member of the family.

Da Brat, here in April 2022, has shared she is expecting a baby. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning...but I felt like she should have the experience," Harris-Dupart said. "She is so nurturing."

According to People, Da Brat had surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to an embryo transfer procedure. She also suffered a pregnancy loss prior to her current pregnancy.

