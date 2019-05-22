Dad shoots at teens who had paintball guns, kills 19-year-old in Texas: police

NEW INFO: police say abt 15 teens w paintball guns came to this house, “wanted to fight” the 17yo who lives here. 17yo woke up his dad. Dad came out w a rifle and fired at teens. 19yo shot and killed. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/IQqEMrq1h2 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 22, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in northeast Houston Tuesday night.According to authorities, about 15 teenagers with paintball guns went to a home on Force Street. Police believe the teens went to the home "to fight" a 17-year-old who lives there.There are several paintball splatters on the house and street at the scene.Police say the 17-year-old told his father about the teens and the father then went outside with a rifle and fired at them. It is unclear if the father knew the guns the teens had were paintball guns.The 19-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The father is being questioned, but police say it doesn't appear he'll be charged.Three of the teens with paintball guns have been detained. They could be charged with anything from assault to criminal mischief.