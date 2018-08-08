'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids

"DADDY, I'M SORRY': These are the final words of Marcel Ndossoka, the 8-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his father on Sunday.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The mother of two children who were found stabbed to death at an apartment complex in southwest Houston told police her husband said he "left a present for her" just before she discovered their bodies on Sunday.

Court records obtained by Eyewitness News on Tuesday reveal twisted new details of the children's deaths over the weekend.

Sabine Ntongo, who is separated from 62-year-old murder suspect Jean Pierre Ndossoka, allegedly told investigators her estranged husband had been calling her hair braiding business throughout the day.

When she finally spoke to Ndossoka, he told her to come to the apartment and that he killed the children, according to court documents.

2 young children stabbed to death, allegedly by their own father, identified
Police have identified two children who were allegedly killed by their own father.



Sabine found a key outside the apartment, entered the unit and found her 1- and 8-year-old children dead in a back bedroom.

Their throats had been cut. The bloody knife that was used was near the bed where the children were found, documents reveal.

The documents also say a handwritten note, scrawled in French, was found near the body of son Marcel Ndossoka. Translated, the note blames Sabine for "our deaths" and that she would "carry the burden of our souls, me and my two children."

The children's father also wrote, "I am dying with my two children."

Father accused of fatally stabbing his two kids found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
The father accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter and his 8-year-old son has been charged with capital murder for their deaths.


According to the documents, the defendant said he did not remember what happened to his children, but allegedly admitted that he "did something bad." Later, he motioned towards his neck and allegedly admitted to using a knife to end the childrens' lives.

He also told police he suffered from an illness of high blood pressure.

One of the most chilling details of all is what Jean Pierre says his children said before they died.

Marcel's final words, according to his father: "Daddy, I'm sorry."

Jean Pierre has been booked into the Harris County jail. He is expected in court on Wednesday.
