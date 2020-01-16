Daily Herald building evacuated after envelope begins leaking white powder

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- The offices of the Daily Herald were evacuated Thursday morning in Arlington Heights after reports of a suspicious package.

Police and fire crews were called at 8:58 a.m. for a hazardous materials situation at the six-story office building at 95 W. Algonquin Road, according to Arlington Heights police Public Safety Officer Roberto Gonzalez.

The offices were evacuated and there were no reported injuries, Gonzalez said. Everyone has been allowed back into the building.

The Daily Herald reported that a 9-by-12-inch envelope delivered by the postal service began leaking white powder.

One employee tossed the envelope in a trash can, and another employee tied the bag shut before calling 911, the Daily Herald reported. Three workers were examined for exposure but showed no symptoms.

The FBI, which police said is leading the investigation, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

