Daily Herald: Trial of man accused killing newlywed bride 45 years ago begins Monday

Nearly 45 years ago, 19-year-old newlywed Noreen Kumeta Rudd was killed near Dundee and Bateman roads in Barrington Township in what authorities initially believed was an automobile accident. Forty years later they weren't so sure. In December 2015, police arrested former Northwest suburban attorney Donnie Rudd, 76, on charges of first-degree murder. Rudd has pleaded not guilty. His trial begins Monday in Rolling Meadows Third Municipal District.
