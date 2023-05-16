Chicago police make 2nd arrest in violent armed robbery that critically injured Dakotah Earley

They argue the city's police pursuit policy led to Earley becoming the target of violent thieves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second arrest has been made for the violent attack on Dakotah Earley in Chicago's Lincoln Park last year.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Earley was shot in May 2022 when he was walking near Wayne and Webster Avenues. He was ambushed by robbers and shot three times, including in the head.

The 24-year-old culinary school graduate spent weeks fighting for his life, undergoing numerous surgeries and lost part of his leg.

The shooting was all captured on surveillance video.

RELATED: Photos show Lincoln Park shooting victim sitting up in hospital bed

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, has been charged in the attack on Earley and in four other armed robberies on the North Side.

Monday, Chicago police said a second person of interest was in custody. So far, police have not released their name or age, and have not announced any charges.