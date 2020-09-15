The Score's Dan McNeil fired over 'degrading' tweet about ESPN's Maria Taylor

Chicago radio station 670 The Score has fired on-air host Dan McNeil after a comment he made on social media about the outfit an ESPN reporter was wearing on Monday night football.McNeil, who has previously worked for ESPN radio, tweeted a disparaging comment about sideline reporter Maria Taylor and her choice of wardrobe for the Giants and Steelers game.It was Taylor's first time covering an NFL game.Taylor fired back tweeting: "Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me, please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I'll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!Entercom Chicago owns The Score. Regional President Rachel Williamson announced the firing with this internal memo to staff.