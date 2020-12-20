9 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway crash, fire officials say

CHICAGO -- At least 9 people were injured in a crash early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bronzeville.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. in the inbound lanes near 31st Street, Chicago fire officials said.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals - one with serious to critical injuries - while another person refused medical attention, officials said.

Illinois State Police reported at least three vehicles were towed.

The person who was listed in serious to critical condition was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, officials said. The person's injuries were non-life-threatening, according to state police.

A family, with three children and one adult, was transported to Stroger Hospital all in good to fair condition.

Another adult was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair to serious condition, and three more people were taken to Mercy Hospital in good to fair condition, officials said.

All inbound lanes of traffic were open by 2:30 a.m., state police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
