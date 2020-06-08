Infant injured in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan, NB ramp closed at 59th Street: ISP says

CHICAGO -- A baby girl was injured after two cars crashed early Monday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

According to Illinois State Police, around 1:00 a.m. two vehicles lost control and slammed into the concrete median on the inbound Dan Ryan around at 58th Street.

The infant was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The child was in a car seat, police said

Investigators haven't said what caused both cars to lose control and slam into the wall.

The 59th Street ramp remains close while police investigate. Local traffic is being diverted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.
