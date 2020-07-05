Dan Ryan hit-and-run leaves woman, 19, seriously hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle hit a woman and fled Sunday morning on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 55th Street.Just before 4:45 a.m., a 19-year-old woman got out of her car on the shoulder of the expressway, as the vehicle was experiencing technical issues. A gold SUV then hit her in the southbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 55th Street, Illinois State Police said.The gold SUV then fled the scene.At approximately 5:05 a.m., the local lanes were closed for an investigation, and traffic is being diverted into the express lanes.Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of the crash is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.