1 dead, 7 hurt, including 3 children, in Dan Ryan crash on South Side; SB lanes closed

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and seven others, including three children, were injured in a crash Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 12:38 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One adult was dead at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

Three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, all in fair-to-serious condition.

The southbound local lanes remain closed for investigation, state police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashfatal crashcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
56 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago Father's Day weekend violence
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Will counties
634 new COVID-19 cases in IL; school guidelines expected soon
1 dead, another wounded in Logan Square
Use local Midwest strawberries to make this 'shortcake' recipe
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Chicago anti-Trump protest planned ahead of Tulsa rally
Show More
15-year-old bicyclist struck and killed in Woodridge
Man allegedly killed Chicago woman after finding out she was transgender
Video shows brutal assault outside store
Artists paint queer-affirming murals around the city
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mostly dry Sunday
More TOP STORIES News