A Chicago police chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway ended in a stolen car crash near 83rd Street on the South Side, Illinois State Police said.

Charges pending for 4 after CPD, Illinois State Police chase leads to Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO -- Four men are in custody after they led police on a chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway that ended with a crash on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The pursuit of the stolen white Infiniti started on the Ryan near 76th Street abut 7 p.m., though the alleged car thieves exited at 87th Street and drove to Halsted Street, where they turned back onto the expressway.

Illinois State Police picked up the pursuit while a CPD helicopter watched overhead until the vehicle crashed into another car near 79th Street, and the four men exited and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

All four were arrested in the 7800-block of South Wabash Avenue, and police recovered three weapons at the scene. Charges are pending.

ABC7 Chicago spoke with the husband of the woman whose vehicle was hit.

"She said she lost her glasses; she was hit so hard. She's like, 'I've been hit. I have no idea what's going on,'" Joe Sislow said.

That woman was not injured.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

