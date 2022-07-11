ISP vehicle damaged on Dan Ryan Expressway, 87th Street ramp closed for investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the scene near 87th Street where there's been an incident involving a state trooper's vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The front of the police vehicle has been damaged. There's no word yet if a state trooper was injured.
The 87th Street ramp is closed to traffic as the investigation there continues.
Authorities have not provided additional information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
