1 killed after car strikes pole while exiting Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say

CHICAGO -- A person died after car hit a light pole while exiting an expressway early Saturday on the South Side.

State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash around on the Dan Ryan Expressway (I-94) near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A Chevrolet Equinox tried to exit at 75th when it lost control and struck a light pole at the top of the right embankment, state police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused either crash, but they occurred as Chicago's first major winter storm of the year left half a foot of snow in parts of the city.