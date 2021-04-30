expressway shooting

Dan Ryan Expressway shooting near 71st Street injures man

CHICAGO -- A person was wounded after a shooting on the Dan Ryan expressway Thursday after noon in Park Manor.

About 5:37 p.m., a person was shot on I-94 near 71st Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.

The lanes on I-94 were closed and traffic was being diverted on to 71st Street as officers investigate the incident, state police said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
