IB Dan Ryan Expressway lanes closed after 2 shot while driving, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police are investigating after two people were shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night.All inbound lanes are closed between 43rd and 35th Streets, state police said. Northbound local traffic is being diverted off at 43rd St.The shooting occurred on the inbound Dan Ryan near Pershing Road, according to Illinois State Police.Two people are hospitalized after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said two people were transported from the shooting to local hospitals. One was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital.No other details about the circumstances of the shooting and the extent of the victims' injuries are known at this time.