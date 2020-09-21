Man on horse slows traffic on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man on a horse is slowing traffic on the local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Chopper 7 HD was over the scene Monday afternoon. The man galloped and trotted in the local lanes, and appeared to be escorted by a group of motorcyclists. The rider was heading south and had reached 83rd Street by about 4:45 p.m.
It was not clear why the man was on the expressway. At his peak speed the horse galloped at about 15 miles per hour, but was averaging around 10-12 mph.
Two Chicago police squad cars followed behind the rider.
