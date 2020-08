Dan Ryan protest: Expressway march against police brutality planned Saturday

Dan Ryan planned protest route:

EMBED >More News Videos Protestors shut down parts of the Dan Ryan expressway on Chicago's South Side.

Full statement on Dan Ryan protest from Illinois State Police:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters are planning a march against police brutality on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Saturday.Demonstrators plan to gather for a rally at Robert Taylor Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood at 12 p.m., according to a Facebook post cited by Chicago's Department of Emergency Management and Communication.The groups then plan to march westbound on 47th Street and enter the Dan Ryan Expressway, OEMC said. They are expected to march in the northbound lanes until exiting at 43rd Street and marching along city streets for several miles.- Westbound on 47th St to the Dan Ryan Expressway onto the Dan Ryan via the ramp- Marchers will then proceed northbound to the 43rd St exit ramp and walk eastbound on 43rd to Indiana, North on Indiana to 31st St- West on 31st St to Michigan Avenue- North on Michigan Ave to Roosevelt RdAccording to OEMC, organizers said they expect 2,000 participants.Illinois State Police said they are aware of the protest and working with organizers to set up a safe route of travel.Two years ago, thousands of protesters led by Father Michael Pfleger shut down all five lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march.