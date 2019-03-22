Crime & Safety

Dan Ryan partially closed; woman shot multiple times

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of the Dan Ryan is shut down Friday morning and one woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on the South Side of Chicago.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman is suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man when shots were fired into their car, striking the victim just after 2 a.m.

Law enforcement said the vehicle came to a stop at the 1st-block of W. 59th Street.

Officials said the man was not injured and the woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

The exact location of the incident is unknown and being investigated by Chicago Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

No one is in custody at this time.

The inbound Dan Ryan is currently shut down between 79th and 71st according to Illinois Department of Transportation while police investigate.
