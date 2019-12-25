Dan Ryan rollover crash on SW Side leaves 2 with minor injuries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.Illinois State Police said two cars were involved in the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near 18th Street. Three lanes were shut down for about half an hour while emergency crews responded to the scene.The lanes reopened around 5 p.m. Illinois State Police said two people sustained minor injuries. No further details about the crash, who was involved or what caused it have been released.