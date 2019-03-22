Crime & Safety

Dan Ryan shut down for hours Friday morning after woman shot in car

Part of the Dan Ryan is shut down Friday morning and one woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on the southeast side of Chicago.

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dan Ryan Expressway was partially shut down for several hours after a woman was shot while riding in a car on the expressway on the South Side Friday morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman is in the hospital after suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man when shots were fired into their car, striking the victim just after 2 a.m.

Law enforcement said the vehicle came to a stop at first block of W. 59th Street. That's when police were called.

Officials said the man was not injured. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

Illinois State Police are investigating and said they found shell casings on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

No one is in custody at this time

The inbound Dan Ryan is currently shut down between 79th and 71st according to Illinois Department of Transportation while police investigate.
