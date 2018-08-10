A Chicago dance studio owner is charged with sexually assaulting two teenagers and recording the assaults on camera.Maurice Fulson is charged with sexually assaulting two teenagers and recording the assaults on camera.Fulson, 44, was in court Friday afternoon and is being held without bond. A judge cited his prior criminal history which includes sex crimes that date back to the 1990s.He is facing criminal sexual assault and child porn charges.The alleged underage victims include students at his Calumet Heights dance studio, Final Phaze Performance Dance Troupe, located in the 1700 block of East 87th Street."He deserves as much punishment that the state will allow, that the court will allow, he deserves every bit of it," said Danielle Bonds who works in the area.Prosecutors say the charges involve students ages 15 and 16.They say the inappropriate sexual contact began with the 16-year-old in June 2016 and it ended last December.Fulson allegedly recorded some of their 15 encounters."What can you say, you never really know anybody well enough. Especially if you come over here and you just do business, and at the end of the day you just go where you go, you don't really get a chance to know anybody too well," said Yoel Harris who works near the dance studio.On Facebook, Final Phaze promises to keep kids out of trouble. The non-profit began in 2005.Right now prosecutors say there are five other open cases involving Fulson and minors at his dance studio.Some believe there could be even more victims."If you have young ladies who are scared to voice it or scared to tell or embarrassed, it could take forever," said Bonds.According to Chicago Public Schools, Fulson taught students on at least three occasions with an after school dance program through an outside vendor. CPS is not aware of any allegations involving their students.His dance troupe had been preparing for Saturday's Bud Billikin parade. It's unclear if that will still go on as planned.Back in 2001, he was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.Police say Fulson has had over 30 arrests including 11 felonies since 1991.