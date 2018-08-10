Chicago dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting teen, making recording

A Chicago dance studio owner is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager and recording the assaults on camera.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police arrested Maurice Fulson on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Fulson assaulted a 16-year-old girl several times between June 2016 and December 2017.

The 44-year-old is also charged with storing videos of those alleged sex acts on electronic devices.

Police say Fulson owns a dance studio in the 1700 block of East 87th Street in Chicago's Stoney Island Park neighborhood.

Back in 2001, he was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Fulson has had over 30 arrests including 11 felonies since 1991.
