Dancing FBI agent who shot man at Denver bar pleads guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI agent who accidentally shot a man while dancing at a bar pled guilty to third-degree assault.

DENVER --
A dancing FBI agent who accidentally shot a man in the leg after doing a backflip at a Denver bar will avoid jail after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

The Denver Post reports 30-year-old Chase Bishop entered his plea Friday and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Footage of the June 2 shooting shows him dancing in the middle of a circle of people before doing the backflip.

The gun falls to the ground mid-flip and discharges as Bishop picks it up. The agent then puts the gun into a waistband holster and walks away with his hands up.

The bystander, Tom Reddington, says he suffers chronic pain and may never run again.

Bishop was in Denver on FBI business and was off-duty at the time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBIaccidental shootingbaru.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
Search continues for woman missing in Lake Michigan
Missing Colorado woman likely died at home, fiance charged
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
John Wayne Gacy victims remembered on 40th anniversary of arrest
Government shutdown would 'last for a very long time,' Trump says
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera
Show More
DASHCAM VIDEO: Officer stops sleeping, wrong-way driver in Michigan
Toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
2 men accused of planning to turn 12-year-old into prostitute
More News