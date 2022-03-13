'Dancing Grannies' feature 1st performance since 4 members killed in Waukesha Christmas Parade

Milwaukee's Saint Patrick's Day Parade featured their first performance since they lost four members in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack back in November.
Two of the Irish songs they performed to were choreographed by Ginny Sorenson, one of the fallen members.
"Very exciting and very gratifying to see this, because we were down to 9-12 members and now we're up to 20. So, she'd be very proud," said Sorenson's husband, Dave.
The group also took time before dancing to toast to those they lost and wore patches with the number four to honor those lost.