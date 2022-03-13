'Dancing Grannies' feature 1st performance since 4 members killed in Waukesha Christmas Parade

From left to right: Tamara Durand, 52, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Family handouts via ABC News

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- The Dancing Grannies are back!Milwaukee's Saint Patrick's Day Parade featured their first performance since theyback in November.Two of the Irish songs they performed to were choreographed by Ginny Sorenson, one of the fallen members."Very exciting and very gratifying to see this, because we were down to 9-12 members and now we're up to 20. So, she'd be very proud," said Sorenson's husband, Dave.The group also took time before dancing to toast to those they lost and wore patches with the number four to honor those lost.