'Dancing Grannies' feature 1st performance since 4 members killed in Waukesha Christmas Parade

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- The Dancing Grannies are back!

Milwaukee's Saint Patrick's Day Parade featured their first performance since they lost four members in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack back in November.

RELATED: 'Their eyes gleamed': Waukesha Christmas parade victims ID'd, including members of Dancing Grannies

From left to right: Tamara Durand, 52, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

Two of the Irish songs they performed to were choreographed by Ginny Sorenson, one of the fallen members.

"Very exciting and very gratifying to see this, because we were down to 9-12 members and now we're up to 20. So, she'd be very proud," said Sorenson's husband, Dave.

RELATED: Dancing Grannies make 1st public appearance since deadly Waukesha Christmas parade

The group also took time before dancing to toast to those they lost and wore patches with the number four to honor those lost.
