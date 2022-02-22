Milwaukee's 'Dancing Grannies' preparing for comeback after Waukesha parade attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Three months ago, a suspect drove his sport utility vehicle through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others.
Four of the victims were part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson, Leanna "Lee" Owen, Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel and Tamara Durand were those killed in the group.
"It was unbelievably awful," Holly Habeck, a retired Dancing Granny told ABC affiliate WISN 12.
Member Sharon Millard was there when it happened.
"Since Waukesha, I think after the grieving I pulled through with a lot of help from friends and some counseling," she told WISN 12. "It just made me kind of look forward to our future."
The Dancing Grannies didn't have enough members to perform at a parade following the attack.
"We were down to maybe eight surviving grannies," said Jean Knutson, one of the members now in charge of recruiting. "We have never experienced this many people (wanting to join), and the ones that we do have are very enthusiastic."
During an exclusive inside look, WISN 12 learned nearly 20 women are now "Grannies in Training."
They will learn the routines, perform in a parade and make the commitment to officially join the group.
"We feel very welcome," said Colleen Minisce, one of the women hoping to become an official Dancing Granny. "I was following them on Facebook, I love to dance, and then when I saw the tragedy I just wanted to be able to give back to them and support them."
She joins dozens of other prospective members each Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Milwaukee to practice.
Some prospective members, like Sunita Murthy, drive from Madison just to practice with them in Milwaukee.
"I felt a connection to them," Murthy told WISN 12. "Recently, about a year and a half ago, I lost my mother and she would have actually done this herself."
The group has not performed in a parade since the attack in Waukesha.
However, they did walk in the Franklin Christmas parade to honor those they lost.
"It's a wonderful feeling that we're able to allow them to be what they were," Minisce said.
The Dancing Grannies will return to the parade route in March as they perform for the first time since Waukesha in the Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade.
"We're going to be smiling, and we're going to be upbeat, we're going to be proud," Millard said. "There's no sadness."
