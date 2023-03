The event raises money for breast cancer research and support.

ABC7's Tre Ward competing in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost time for Dancing with Chicago Celebrities!

ABC7's Tre Ward is competing this year. He's danced in the past.

"The last time I performed was over 10 years ago," said Ward.

He's partnered with Summer Griffin, a counselor and Dance Director at Arthur Murray Chicago.

"From the first rehearsals, it was just like a click," said Griffin.

This year's event is March 10 at the Aon Grand Ballroom.