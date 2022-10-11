'Dancing with the Stars': Three tie for 1st place, but it's a cloudy day for latest pair eliminated

Thirteen remaining couples sprinkled the ballroom with Disney magic on week four of "Dancing with the Stars." For Disney+ Night, the dancers performed to the music of Disney, Pixar and Marvel.

LOS ANGELES -- Thirteen remaining couples sprinkled the ballroom with Disney magic on week four of "Dancing with the Stars."

For Disney+ Night, the dancers performed to the music of Disney, Pixar and Marvel.

Once again, three stars tied for the top spot on the judge's scoreboard. Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Charli D'Amelio each earned 36 out of 40 points from the judges.

The judging team of Len Goodman, Derek Hough Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli had high praise for all the teams for the growth they have all shown over this first month of competition.

In the end, the bottom two couples were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

It is the judges who decide who stays and who goes home, and Inaba, Tonioli and Hough voted to save Trevor and Emma.

That meant Sam Champion, the WABC-TV and "Good Morning America" weatherman, had to pack up his dance shoes and go home.

Sam says he looks on the positive experience as something that will help him.

"This got me feeling like it's time to get back into life," he said. "I want to feel that joy of being around people. I want to feel some exuberance about learning something new."

He added that it was Burke's coaching that helped change his mindset about trying new adventures.

"The connection with her is what's got me even thinking about these things in the future," he said. "And dancing a little bit in the future and moving more in the future, and trying new things every year. Because it had been a long time since I did it."

"Dancing with the Stars" will air two live episodes next week. On Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this station.