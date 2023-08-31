'Extremely dangerous' man convicted of murder escapes from Pennsylvania prison

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in April 2021

POCOPSON TWP., Penn. -- A man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her children escaped Thursday from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

The escapee has been identified as 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

The escape happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney's Office says.

Cavalcante was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m.

A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of killing Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021. Prosecutors said he was angry that she planned to disclose a murder charge he faced in his native Brazil.

Officials confirm he is wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

"Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. We are asking for the public's help in locating him," Chester County D.A. Deb Ryan said.

He was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison.

Howard Holland, the acting warden of the prison, said an investigation is underway into how the escape happened.

"Once we knew we had an issue with an inmate not being there, we immediately followed our protocols, locked down the prison, did what we call a special count to confirm there was only one person missing," Holland said.

He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes.

Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts with white sneakers.

He is a Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese and Spanish and some English.

If you see him or have any information you are asked to call 911.