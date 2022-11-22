Warning for parents: Why toys sold at deep discount could put kids at risk

Doctors, child safety advocates and politicians hope to prevent injuries by reminding grown-ups about the dangers of recalled and counterfeit toys.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The last thing families want is to end up in the ER with a sick or injured child, especially over the holidays.

Some at Lurie Children's Hospital say that in addition to toys that can be choking hazards or contain toxic chemicals, there are other things to avoid.

"Certainly we are in inflationary times and folks are looking for ways to save a dollar here and there," said Abraham Scarr, director of Illinois PIRG & Education Fund. "I would mostly warn folks to be on the lookout for counterfeit toys that may be at a deep discount."

SEE ALSO | Dangerous, recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online

"Parents have to realize it's not just a difference in price, it's going to be a difference in the safety of the product," said Nancy Cowles, executive director of Kids in Danger.

"If they have seen a price tag of particular item and then see it greatly reduced, that might be a signal you want to make sure that it's actually the product," Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said.

With inflationary pressure forcing families to do more with less, those at the press conference urged caution with extremely discounted items that may not have had rigorous safety testing - and perhaps opt for some traditional fun.

"I think there are a lot of safe things around people's homes that kids can play with," said Dr. Elizabeth Powell, Lurie Children's Hospital. "I don't want to sound particularly old-fashioned but building blocks are timeless and pretty safe

It's a lot for parents and caregivers to consider, but the overwhelming message is about keeping kids safe not just for the holidays, but for years to come.