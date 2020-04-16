Coronavirus

Danny Trejo donates hundreds of meals to health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Actor and Los Angeles native Danny Trejo never fails to give back to his community, especially during the coronavirus crisis.
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Trejo never misses an opportunity to give back to his community. The Los Angeles native donated hundreds of meals from his Trejo's Tacos restaurants to health care workers at USC's Verdugo Hills Hospital on Wednesday.

"Right now I'm at Verdugo Hills Hospital, sitting with the real angels of Los Angeles," the 75-year-old actor said, donning a mask and latex gloves.

Trejo posted a 10-minute Instagram video of him and his Trejo's Tacos team handing out fresh bowls filled with their famous chicken, steak asada, carnitas and more.

"We can do our part with some food, but really, they're the ones [who] are saving lives," Trejo continued.

"Danny's always been there supporting the community and he's doing it again," a doctor on the scene added. "Thanks to him, everyone's getting excited, fighting on and taking care of the patients."

Trejo ended his video with the exclamation: "Support your doctors and nurses, listen to them!"

The taco king also teamed up with Good Morning America to deliver meals to frontline heroes at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.



This isn't the first time Trejo has stepped up for his community. Back in August, the "Machete" actor rescued a young special-needs child trapped in an overturned car.

EMBED More News Videos

Actor Danny Trejo discusses his rescue of a young special-needs child who was trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

