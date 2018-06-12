Darien couple, 7-year-old daughter found dead in home identified

Three members of the same family who were found dead in a home in south suburban Darien over the weekend have been identified as a 7-year-old girl and her parents.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in a home in the 7500-block of Farmingdale Drive. Officers discovered three people dead inside.

They were identified to the DuPage County Coroner's Office as 7-year-old Olivia Esho and 33-year-old Bourk Esho, who both lived in Darien, and 42-year-old Olasunkanmi Esho, who lived in Chicago, officials said Monday.

The coroner's office said they all died of gunshot wounds. After the shooting, Darien police said there was no threat to the community.

Police are conducting death investigations. The coroner's office and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office are assisting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationchild deathdeadly shootingDarien
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 family members found dead inside Darien home, police say
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News